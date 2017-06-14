Also in the News for Wednesday, June 14

Long-term care providers will have 60 additional days to weigh in on potential revisions to the prospective payment system's case-mix methodology, under a memo issued by the Centers for Medicare ...
A nursing home developer can move ahead with his complaint against a Pennsylvania hospital system regarding property they had considered developing together, according to a recent court ruling.
A continuing care retirement community supervisor is accused of failing to report her coworkers' abuse of a resident, leading to charges of conspiracy.