Also in the News for Wednesday, July 26

July 26, 2017

July 26


Maryruth Butler wins AHCA/NCAL 2017 Champion of Quality Award … Second investor raises concerns about Sabra, Care Capital Properties merger … Canadian nurse convicted of murdering 8 SNF residents loses nursing license as more details of her case surface … HHS launches web tool to help providers identify HIPAA breaches
