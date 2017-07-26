Also in the News for Wednesday, July 26

House lawmakers on Monday announced the formation of a new initiative that will use healthcare provider input to help reduce regulatory burdens within the Medicare program.
A lawsuit claiming an Ohio skilled nursing facility was negligent in a former resident's death can't be sent to arbitration since the claim was filed after the statute-of-limitations had expired, a state appeals court ruled this week.
Long-term care providers are praising the re-introduction of the Veterans Access to Long Term Care and Health Services Act by Sens. John Hoeven (R-ND) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) on Thursday.