Also in the News for Wednesday, July 26

Providers get seat at the table: House ... House lawmakers on Monday announced the formation of a new initiative that will use healthcare provider input to help reduce regulatory burdens within the Medicare program.

Wrongful death suit against SNF filed too late for arbitration, appeals court ... A lawsuit claiming an Ohio skilled nursing facility was negligent in a former resident's death can't be sent to arbitration since the claim was filed after the statute-of-limitations had expired, a state appeals court ruled this week.