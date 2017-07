More in News

LTC providers, executives will pay $19.5 million in ... A group of Ohio long-term care companies and two executives will pay about $19.5 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that were first brought by former employee whistleblowers.

Medicaid reductions off the table, as GOP turns to plan D: Let ... Even as providers exhaled Tuesday following the death of a GOP's Better Care Reconciliation Act, Republicans began floating the idea of a direct repeal of the Affordable Care Act.