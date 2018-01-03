Also in the News for Wednesday, Jan. 3
Report: VA hospitals improving ratings by taking fewer complex patients ... Medicaid pays patients' acupuncture for pain management … Vitamin D, calcium supplements don't prevent fractures in older adults
A highly critical analysis finds nearly three-quarters of U.S. nursing homes are involved in "related party transactions," often funneling money to sister companies while claiming to be cash-strapped to worried ...
A new bill seeks to bolster emergency preparedness at the nation's nursing homes, even as the Trump administration backs away from some non-compliance penalties.
The LeadingAge Center for Aging Services Technologies (CAST) has developed new research aimed at helping senior healthcare providers better understand cybersecurity threats and mitigate risks.