Also in the News for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Verma likely to delegate Medicare-related responsibilities, predecessors say President Donald Trump's pick to head the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will likely rely on some extra help when it comes handling Medicare-related regulations, past agency administrators said ...

Physician sentenced to prison for kickback scheme that sent homeless people to ... A former California doctor was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison for his role in a fraud scheme that referred homeless people for hospital and skilled nursing care they didn't need.