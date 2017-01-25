Also in the News for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Safety interventions lead to drop in catheter infections, study shows … Mushrooms may help prevent dementia, Alzheimer's … OMB nominee sticks to statements on privatizing, trimming Medicare
President Donald Trump's pick to head the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will likely rely on some extra help when it comes handling Medicare-related regulations, past agency administrators said ...
A former California doctor was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison for his role in a fraud scheme that referred homeless people for hospital and skilled nursing care they didn't need.
A skilled nursing facility and contractor will pay $1.6 million for a meat-slicer incident that severely damaged a Pennsylvania woman's hand.