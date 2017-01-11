Also in the News for Wednesday, Jan. 11

More in News

Provider to pay nearly $170,000 for falsifying, destroying ... A former Ohio nursing home operator will pay nearly $170,000 to state and federal health agencies after its owner pleaded guilty to engaging in "corrupt activity," state Attorney General Mike ...

SNF fined $120,000 for not notifying doctor of resident's heart attack An Illinois skilled nursing facility is facing nearly $120,000 in state and federal fines after health officials said it failed to notify a doctor of a resident's heart attack.