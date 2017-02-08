Also in the News for Wednesday, Feb. 8

More in News

Troubled nursing home petitions Supreme Court to preserve ... A Florida skilled nursing provider that filed for bankruptcy has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to save it from being excluded from the Medicaid and Medicare programs.

CNAs sue nursing home claiming retaliation, defamation in resident restraint case Three former employees of a Virginia skilled nursing facility have sued the provider and its parent company, claiming they were fired after they raised concerns about residents being tied to wheelchairs using bedsheets.