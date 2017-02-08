Also in the News for Wednesday, Feb. 8
Iowa to study SNF alternatives for aging sex offenders … Obese patients receive worse quality end-of-life-care … Providers not prepared for risk-based contracts
A Florida skilled nursing provider that filed for bankruptcy has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to save it from being excluded from the Medicaid and Medicare programs.
Three former employees of a Virginia skilled nursing facility have sued the provider and its parent company, claiming they were fired after they raised concerns about residents being tied to wheelchairs using bedsheets.
A recent proposal to fund the Medicaid program through block grants could result in $150 billion in savings for the federal government, according to a new study.