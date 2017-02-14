Also in the News for Wednesday, Feb. 15
CMS releases manual updated with new requirements of participation … Quality improvement tracking most common barrier to reducing readmissions … Telehealth program shown to halve hospital admissions
An Illinois skilled nursing facility will have to produce internal documents in a negligence lawsuit filed by the family of a resident, an appeals court ruled last week.
Debate over Medicare beneficiaries' hospital stays being classified as inpatient — a designation crucial to receive skilled nursing coverage — will continue, thanks to a court's order last week.
Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, has vowed to take "a hard look" at federal regulations if he's confirmed, according to published reports.