Also in the News for Wednesday, Feb. 1

More in News

GAO: Despite efforts, Medicaid still vulnerable to improper ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has taken steps to prevent improper Medicaid payments, but gaps still remain in making sure providers are properly vetted, according to a federal ...

Democrats boycott Senate committee vote on HHS nominee A vote expected to solidify Rep. Tom Price's (R-GA) position as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services was delayed Tuesday after Democratic senators boycotted it.