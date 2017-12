More in News

GAO wants overhaul of Medicare, Medicaid anti-fraud strategy ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should develop a stronger risk-based anti-fraud strategy for the Medicare and Medicaid programs, a federal watchdog group said Tuesday.

Feds soon to release proposed requirements for health data interoperability A proposed plan on how healthcare organizations can better exchange data is expected to be released before the end of the month, according to a top federal health official.