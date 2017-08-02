Also in the News for Wednesday, August 2
Residents evacuated during an emergency face higher risk of death for up to six months… Senate shifts to bipartisan hearings on healthcare stabilization … Florida skilled care chain files for bankruptcy
ROSEMONT, IL — As facilities prepare for the implementation of Phase 2 for the Requirements of Participation in November, experts had a simple message for providers on Tuesday: If you ...
Providers expressed gratitude Tuesday at a 1% increase from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for skilled nursing services, even as it braced for quality measure implementation.
After calling nearly 700 nursing homes to accept a patient, only to watch a family decline the placement, a Florida hospital is headed to court, according to local news reports.