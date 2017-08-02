Also in the News for Wednesday, August 2

More in News

Focus on the resident and Requirements of Participation ... ROSEMONT, IL — As facilities prepare for the implementation of Phase 2 for the Requirements of Participation in November, experts had a simple message for providers on Tuesday: If you ...

Nursing homes' 1% Medicare pay increase 'unlikely' to cover costs, expert warns Providers expressed gratitude Tuesday at a 1% increase from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for skilled nursing services, even as it braced for quality measure implementation.