Also in the News for Wednesday, Aug. 23

More in News

'Unnecessarily time-consuming' documentation may be on chopping block, ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is working on initiatives aimed at alleviating providers' burden and simplifying federal regulations, Administrator Seema Verma said in a blog post published Tuesday.

Sepp out, ACHCA announces search for new CEO The American College of Health Care Administrators has begun the process of looking for a new CEO, the group said in an announcement sent Tuesday.