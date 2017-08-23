Also in the News for Wednesday, Aug. 23
CCRC employee charged with murder after resident dies from beating injuries … Opioid crisis posing drug theft challenges for hospice providers … Retinal scans may help detect signs of Alzheimer's
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is working on initiatives aimed at alleviating providers' burden and simplifying federal regulations, Administrator Seema Verma said in a blog post published Tuesday.
The American College of Health Care Administrators has begun the process of looking for a new CEO, the group said in an announcement sent Tuesday.
Rural veterans may soon have easier access to long-term care under a future proposal being considered by Veterans Affairs officials.