Also in the News for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

1 in 5 patients with serious conditions are originally misdiagnosed, study finds … United Healthcare may sue over Medicare Advantage, court says … New Jersey unveils end-of-life secure database
An evolving Medicare integrity program and improved data analytics will put providers on the receiving end of more targeted claims reviews, one industry expert warned on Tuesday.
A non-citizen resident and a refugee can continue with their lawsuit against the Michigan Medicaid agency that originally told them they were only eligible for emergency services, a court has ruled.
An Illinois nursing home is being sued after a blind resident ingested hard candy and choked to death, according to a wrongful death lawsuit.