Also in the News for Wednesday, April 19
Settlement reached in CCRC nurse's elevator injury suit … Judge dismisses another Risperdal case mid-trial … Scientists look to gene editing to replace antibiotics, combat C. diff
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services needs to step up its involvement in states' Medicaid integrity programs in order to strengthen oversight and identify overpayments, according to a new ...
A North Carolina-based hospice provider and its affiliates will pay $12.2 million to resolve claims that it paid kickbacks to long-term care facilities and other providers in exchange for patient referrals, authorities announced Tuesday.
Residents and staff at a Nebraska nursing home got a surprise wake-up call Monday morning when a deer burst through a window and ran through the facility.