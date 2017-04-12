Also in the News for Wednesday, April 12
Medicaid changes may harm Medicare beneficiaries as well … Half of Alzheimer's patients quit taking their drugs, study finds … CNA fired, facility fined after resident punched in the face
A Louisville, KY-based skilled nursing facility operator has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to clear up claims related to its role in a genetic testing scheme that violated the ...
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has missed out on opportunities to improve provider education as a way to combat improper Medicare payments, a government watchdog reported on Monday.
A Michigan disabilities group is requesting an injunction against a nursing home that would force the facility to hand over records.