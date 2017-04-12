Also in the News for Wednesday, April 12

More in News

SNF operator to pay $1 million to settle ... A Louisville, KY-based skilled nursing facility operator has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to clear up claims related to its role in a genetic testing scheme that violated the ...

Provider education efforts on improper billing need improvement, GAO says The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has missed out on opportunities to improve provider education as a way to combat improper Medicare payments, a government watchdog reported on Monday.