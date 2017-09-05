Also in the News for Tuesday, Sept. 5

McKnight's fifth annual Fall Online Expo is back in just over two weeks, allowing long-term care providers the chance to earn three free continuing education credits.
A nursing home for paroled inmates that recently received approval for federal funding is now locked in a legal battle with its neighbors, who argue the facility is hurting their property values and putting their families at risk.
Kindred Healthcare has sold off the first batch of skilled nursing facilities as part of its exit from the sector, the company announced on Thursday.