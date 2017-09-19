Also in the News for Tuesday, Sept. 19
OIG to tackle nursing home life safety requirements in new audit … Study: Providers should talk to older patients about life expectancy … American seniors are getting healthier, study shows
The Florida nursing home where eight people died last week following Hurricane Irma called a private phone line for Gov. Rick Scott (R) three times requesting assistance, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
An Ohio nursing home where a resident died after being given 20 times her prescribed dose of oxycodone has offered her family a $375,000 settlement, according to local reports.