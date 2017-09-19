Also in the News for Tuesday, Sept. 19

More in News

One day to go: Get the latest ... There's only one day left before the McKnight's Fall Online Expo returns with an opportunity for providers to earn up to three free continuing education credits.

SNF where 8 died after Irma repeatedly called governor for help, exec ... The Florida nursing home where eight people died last week following Hurricane Irma called a private phone line for Gov. Rick Scott (R) three times requesting assistance, The Washington Post reported on Friday.