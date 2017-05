More in News

McKnight's earns national awards for news coverage, writing ... McKnight's Long-Term Care News has been honored with four awards from the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors, including accolades for best news coverage, profile writing and commentary.

Budget deal preserves $4 billion in funding for CMS, boosts HHS funds ... Funding for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would remain steady for the remainder of fiscal 2017 under federal spending legislation released early Monday.