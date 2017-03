More in News

New OIG Medicaid fraud data, map shows nearly ... Medicaid Fraud Control Units delivered nearly $1.9 billion in recoveries in fiscal year 2016, according to a new data set and interactive map released Monday by federal officials.

Care coordination models show promise in reducing hospitalizations, Medicare costs among SNF ... Care coordination models tested through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' have indicated which strategies can help reduce hospitalizations, according to a new study.