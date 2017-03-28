Also in the News for Tuesday, March 28
‘Pre-hospice' can save systems money … Former CMS official offers ‘bipartisan' path forward … Racial disparities seen with flu shot rate
If the GOP's American Health Care Act had passed, the federal match for $550 billion of Medicaid would have ended by moving to per-beneficiary spending limits.
Almost all South Carolina nursing homes in dispute with the state over Medicaid processing have agreed to a proposed settlement, according to local reports.
Massachusetts regulators are close to increasing oversight of long-term care insurance after several years of debate.