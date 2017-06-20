Also in the News for Tuesday, June 20
California facility hit with $100K fine in resident death ...NJ nursing home closure will put more than 300 out of work … Nevada governor vetoes ‘Medicaid-for- all' bill
State Medicaid directors are actively working to mitigate effects of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' 2016 managed care rule.
Cuts to Medicaid, whether they are in President Trump's budget or via the GOP healthcare bill, would hurt efforts to curb opioid addiction, according to attendees at the White House's first panel on opioids Friday.
Almost one-fourth (22%) of eldercare facilities have no policy whatsoever for animal-assisted intervention programs, also called therapy animal or pet therapy programs, according to a new academic study.