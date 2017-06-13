Also in the News for Tuesday, June 13

More in News

Major investor leaves HCR Manorcare: Report Private equity and investment firm Carlyle Group is letting go of HCR ManorCare, one of the nation's largest nursing home chains, according to the New York Post.

Training pays off when looking at retention in LTC, panel members say Employees feel more rewarded when they have tools to do a great job, which leads to higher retention rates, a long-term care education expert said Monday.