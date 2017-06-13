Also in the News for Tuesday, June 13
Amazon offers competition on medical supplies … Moratorium extended on certain AL facilities in Louisiana … CMS spent more than $700 million in erroneous “meaningful use” EHR payments
Private equity and investment firm Carlyle Group is letting go of HCR ManorCare, one of the nation's largest nursing home chains, according to the New York Post.
Employees feel more rewarded when they have tools to do a great job, which leads to higher retention rates, a long-term care education expert said Monday.
The Food and Drug Administration might ask more pharmaceutical companies to pull their opioid products from the market.