More in News

Study: Risks of unvaccinated LTC workers spreading flu ... Mandatory flu vaccine policies for healthcare workers may be based on inadequate data that exaggerates the risks unvaccinated employees pose to patients, according to a study published Friday.

End to Jimmo legal battle between CMS, patient advocates in sight A decision in the fight over how federal health officials should educate people about maintenance therapy coverage may be on the horizon, according to a new report.