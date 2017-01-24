Also in the News for Tuesday, Jan. 24
Second man pleads guilty in CNA's sexual assault plot … ACOs caring for large numbers of minority patients perform worse … Meditation, listening to music may help reverse early memory loss
States may receive their Medicaid funding in block grants under President Donald Trump's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, one of his advisers reported this weekend.
Three strikes and she's out: A whistleblower's lawsuit against a Genesis HealthCare subsidiary won't get its day in the Supreme Court, the court posted on Monday.
Inflation caused by a workforce shortage continues to drive up construction costs for both high-end and middle-range skilled nursing facilities, according to a brief published last week.