Also in the News for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Trump aide: Medicaid block grants will 'cut out ... States may receive their Medicaid funding in block grants under President Donald Trump's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, one of his advisers reported this weekend.

Supreme Court won't review false claims suit against Genesis-owned provider Three strikes and she's out: A whistleblower's lawsuit against a Genesis HealthCare subsidiary won't get its day in the Supreme Court, the court posted on Monday.