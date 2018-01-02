Also in the News for Tuesday, Jan. 2
Quality Care, HCR ManorCare deal for lower rents still might not be enough … Nursing home hit with $782K fine … CMS proposes new Medicare Advantage risk adjustment model
A West Virginia nursing home company will pay $61,840 in back wages and an identical amount in damages to almost 500 employees, the Department of Labor announced.
Shortly before President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the American Health Care Association sent him a letter asking for regulatory relief, with one of the group's top executives later saying the ...
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Wednesday that Medicare reform won't be a focus for Republicans this spring despite a rash of Democratic warnings about major cuts to the program.