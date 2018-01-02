Also in the News for Tuesday, Jan. 2

More in News

Nursing home company must pay $62K in back wages, $124K overall A West Virginia nursing home company will pay $61,840 in back wages and an identical amount in damages to almost 500 employees, the Department of Labor announced.

Trump administration scaling back nursing home fines: report Shortly before President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the American Health Care Association sent him a letter asking for regulatory relief, with one of the group's top executives later saying the ...