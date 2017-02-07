Also in the News for Tuesday, Feb. 7
Antibiotic commonly prescribed for C. diff may not be best treatment … Trump: ACA replacement may not be ready until 2018 … TeamHealth to pay $60 million to settle overbilling allegations
McKnight's Online Expo is back for its 11th year this spring, offering long-term care providers educational sessions, free continuing education credits and a virtual exhibit hall — all available from ...
A New York-based healthcare provider has acquired the licenses of 10 Pennsylvania Golden LivingCenters facilities that were targeted in a lawsuit by the state's Attorney General.
The data used by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to oversee the Medicaid program is often incomplete and submitted late, according to a new federal report.