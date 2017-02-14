Also in the News for Tuesday, Feb. 14
ACO participation cut post-acute spending by 9% … Alternative payment model could boost palliative care, researchers say … More seniors taking multiple ‘brain-affecting' drugs, raising risk of falls
A coalition of healthcare groups is pushing lawmakers and the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services to consider strengthening the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation ...
An embattled SNF owner who has been accused of leading a $1 billion Medicare fraud ring also allegedly bribed a state regulator to find out when surveyors would be visiting his facilities, according to the Miami Herald.
A New York company that grows and sells medical marijuana is attempting to tap into the skilled nursing industry to find new customers.