Also in the News for Tuesday, Dec. 5

Health regulations should be pared back, CMS administrator ... Deregulation in the healthcare industry will help providers focus more on care outcomes, the head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Friday.

CNA fired after reporting resident's mistreatment claim, lawsuit says A former certified nursing assistant at an Illinois CCRC is suing her ex-employer, alleging that she was fired for reporting a resident's mistreatment claim.