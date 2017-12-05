Also in the News for Tuesday, Dec. 5
More states looking to address wasted drugs in nursing homes … Experts warn of flu's ‘domino' effect on elderly … Admission ban lifted at Canadian SNF where nurse killed 8 residents
Deregulation in the healthcare industry will help providers focus more on care outcomes, the head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Friday.
A former certified nursing assistant at an Illinois CCRC is suing her ex-employer, alleging that she was fired for reporting a resident's mistreatment claim.
Two Florida podiatrists pleaded guilty last week to allegations that they defrauded Medicare while providing services to long-term care residents.