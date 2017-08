More in News

McKnight's Fall Online Expo returns Sept. 20! Mark your calendars: McKnight's Annual Fall Online Expo returns for its fifth year on Sept. 20 with three educational sessions and, as usual, free CE credit.

New bundled pay changes could jeopardize Medicare funding, experts warn Recent proposals to cancel or change some of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' bundled payment initiatives may end up hurting care quality, increasing Medicare costs and stalling the agency's move to value-based care, experts are warning.