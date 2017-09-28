Also in the News for Thursday, Sept. 28
Senate passes Medicare chronic conditions bill … Healthcare reform efforts ‘over,' GOP leaders say … Exercise — not Vitamin D — encouraged to help prevent falls in seniors
Senate passes Medicare chronic conditions bill … Healthcare reform efforts ‘over,' GOP leaders say … Exercise — not Vitamin D — encouraged to help prevent falls in seniors
CHICAGO — It's official: bigger is not better when it comes to investing in skilled nursing facilities. Owners should concentrate on finding smaller, nimble partners to mold into agile units ...
LeadingAge Florida filed a legal challenge on Tuesday against Gov. Rick Scott's (R) recent emergency preparedness mandate. The provider organization is arguing the rule would "create an emergency rather than solve one."
President Donald Trump is "not happy" with Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., after reports surfaced criticizing his use of private jets for official travels.