Also in the News for Thursday, Sept. 28

Sabra CEO: National providers 'can't do it anymore' CHICAGO — It's official: bigger is not better when it comes to investing in skilled nursing facilities. Owners should concentrate on finding smaller, nimble partners to mold into agile units ...

LeadingAge FL takes legal action against governor's generator rule after Irma deaths LeadingAge Florida filed a legal challenge on Tuesday against Gov. Rick Scott's (R) recent emergency preparedness mandate. The provider organization is arguing the rule would "create an emergency rather than solve one."