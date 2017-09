More in News

CMS looking to take Innovation Center in 'new ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is planning on revamping its seven-year-old Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, Administrator Seema Verma said on Wednesday.

Post-Irma death toll at Florida SNF rises to 9 as provider sues ... The death toll from the Florida skilled nursing facility that lost its air conditioning following Hurricane Irma rose to nine residents on Tuesday, as the provider geared up for a legal battle with state officials over its loss of Medicaid funding.