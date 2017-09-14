Also in the News for Thursday, Sept. 14

More in News

8 residents dead at Florida nursing home left ... Eight residents of a Florida nursing home have been reported dead of heat-related causes after their facility was left without electricity or air conditioning in the wake of Hurricane Irma, ...

New bill seeks to bolster LTC workforce with grants, awards program Legislation introduced in the House last week will aim to shore up the nation's long-term care workforce with increased investment in training and a focus on caregivers in rural areas.