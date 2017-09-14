Also in the News for Thursday, Sept. 14
Many seniors get hospice care too late, study says … Uninsured rate in drops as more adults age into Medicare … SCOTUS to kick off term with case on employees' collective action rights
Eight residents of a Florida nursing home have been reported dead of heat-related causes after their facility was left without electricity or air conditioning in the wake of Hurricane Irma, ...
Legislation introduced in the House last week will aim to shore up the nation's long-term care workforce with increased investment in training and a focus on caregivers in rural areas.
An Indiana-based long-term care company has agreed to pay nearly 600 workers back wages and damages after it allegedly failed to correctly calculate their overtime rates, the Department of Labor announced this week.