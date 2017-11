More in News

Tax reform bill could devastate Medicaid, Medicare, groups ... With a Senate vote on the GOP's tax reform bill expected to come before the end of the week, advocacy groups are urging lawmakers to reject the legislation for its ...

HHS nominee: Would embrace outcomes-based pay more than predecessor President Donald Trump's pick for the new Department of Health and Human Services secretary would continue the department's focus on value-based payments if confirmed, he shared during a hearing Wednesday.