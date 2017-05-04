Also in the News for Thursday, May 4
HHS files to revise law banning transgender discrimination in healthcare … OSHA rescinds rule on employee injury, illness record keeping … Geriatrics training program for police shows promise
An amendment added to the GOP's healthcare bill has helped sway two lawmakers who had previously opposed the legislation, paving the way for a House vote to be held today.
Good news for nurses may create staffing challenges for administrators, as a new report indicates states with more residents over age 65 will be creating more job opportunities in healthcare.
A rash of blood infections that hit nearly 60 long-term care facilities on the East Coast last year have been traced back to contaminated saline flush syringes, researchers announced last week.