Also in the News for Thursday, May 25

Final CBO analysis: Healthcare bill would cut $834 ... The version of the American Health Care Act passed by the House earlier this month would cut Medicaid spending by $834 billion over ten years, according to an analysis published ...

Psychiatrist convicted in $158 million Medicare scheme involving SNF residents A Texas psychiatrist was convicted on Tuesday for his role in a $158 million Medicare fraud scheme that involved paying kickbacks to nursing home employees in exchange for patient referrals.