Also in the News for Thursday, May 25
Medicare claim appeals agency gets funding boost under Trump budget … Four charged with insider trading involving Medicare reimbursement information … Vitamin D supplements may help with pain management
The version of the American Health Care Act passed by the House earlier this month would cut Medicaid spending by $834 billion over ten years, according to an analysis published ...
A Texas psychiatrist was convicted on Tuesday for his role in a $158 million Medicare fraud scheme that involved paying kickbacks to nursing home employees in exchange for patient referrals.
The Minnesota Department of Health sided with a nursing home resident's family last week in a closely-watched case involving surveillance cameras in resident rooms.