Also in the News for Thursday, May 18

Omnicare to pay $8 million to settle false ... Long-term care pharmacy giant Omnicare agreed on Tuesday to pay $8 million to clear up allegations that it used an automated system to submit false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

GOP health bill's tax credits don't target seniors as well as ACA ... Older adults could see smaller tax credits from the American Health Care Act than those offered to them by the Affordable Care Act, according to new research.