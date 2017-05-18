Also in the News for Thursday, May 18
Younger doctors may increase survival chances for older patients … House panel advances bill to boost dental care for seniors, SNF residents … Feds sue UnitedHealth again, alleging $1 billion in false claims
Long-term care pharmacy giant Omnicare agreed on Tuesday to pay $8 million to clear up allegations that it used an automated system to submit false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
Older adults could see smaller tax credits from the American Health Care Act than those offered to them by the Affordable Care Act, according to new research.
Seniors who receive opioids medications while hospitalized for non-surgical conditions could face a variety of negative health outcomes, a new study shows.