Also in the News for Thursday, March 9

Providers will have a chance to connect with colleagues, learn from long-term care experts and earn up to five free continuing education credits when McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo kicks ...
The owner of an Illinois hospice company was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison on Tuesday for his role in a Medicare fraud scheme that paid kickbacks to nursing homes.
Legislation introduced this week to replace the Affordable Care Act will make the Medicaid program more sustainable, according to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D.