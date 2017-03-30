Also in the News for Thursday, March 30
Heart failure patients in SNFs 50% more likely to be readmitted than those at home … Congress nullifies OSHA recordkeeping rule … Dancing may help protect brain from effects of aging
A bill aimed at expediting the Medicare appeals process is expected to be reintroduced in the coming months, according to one healthcare insider.
A certified nursing assistant at a Texas nursing home has been suspended after an acquaintance reported inappropriate videos of a resident posted to the employee's Snapchat.
The Department of Justice has filed papers to join a lawsuit against insurance provider UnitedHealth Group over allegations that the company engaged in fraud in its Medicare Advantage plans.