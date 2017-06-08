Also in the News for Thursday, June 8
Moderate drinking may speed up aging in brains … Medicaid spending caps could undermine managed care, experts say … Study: Strip packaging faster than bingo cards for drug prep in SNFs
Moderate drinking may speed up aging in brains … Medicaid spending caps could undermine managed care, experts say … Study: Strip packaging faster than bingo cards for drug prep in SNFs
Legionnaires' disease tends to be more common and deadly within post-acute care facilities than others — and providers need to do more to reduce the risk to residents, health officials ...
One-third of Medicare beneficiaries are now enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, and that number is expected to grow, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
An award-winning Danish chocolate maker whose clients include Michelin-star chefs is gaining attention for cooking up his creations in an unlikely place — a nursing home.