Also in the News for Thursday, June 8

More in News

LTC the overwhelming source of Legionnaires' in healthcare ... Legionnaires' disease tends to be more common and deadly within post-acute care facilities than others — and providers need to do more to reduce the risk to residents, health officials ...

1 in 3 beneficiaries now in Medicare Advantage program One-third of Medicare beneficiaries are now enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, and that number is expected to grow, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.