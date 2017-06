More in News

388,000 residents die each year of HAIs with ... Long-term care providers are falling behind when it comes to training for infection control personnel, leaving gaps that may be to blame for at least some of the 388,000 annual ...

SNF to pay $345,000 to settle class-action lawsuit over drug prescribing practices A California skilled nursing facility has agreed to pay $345,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit claiming the highly-rated provider prescribed residents psychotropic drugs without consent from them or their representatives.