Also in the News for Thursday, June 1
Medicaid Advantage insurers settle whistleblower suit for record-setting $32 million … End-of-life care app wins HHS healthcare tech competition … Seasonal flu may increase Parkinson's risk
Electronic health records vendor eClinicalWorks will pay $155 million to settle claims that it misrepresented its software and gave kickbacks to customers, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Medicaid is in need of reforms to strengthen the way it's administered between the federal and state governments, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said on Tuesday.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation aimed at reducing beneficiary "churn" in the Medicaid program.