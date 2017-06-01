Also in the News for Thursday, June 1

More in News

EHR vendor to pay $155 million in first-of-its-kind ... Electronic health records vendor eClinicalWorks will pay $155 million to settle claims that it misrepresented its software and gave kickbacks to customers, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

CMS chief: Medicaid needs reform, House healthcare bill 'outdated' Medicaid is in need of reforms to strengthen the way it's administered between the federal and state governments, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said on Tuesday.