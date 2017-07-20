Also in the News for Thursday, July 20
SNF nurse convicted of stealing drugs, forging documents to conceal crimes … GAO calls for tougher action on MA audits … OSHA to launch web-based workplace injury reporting form Aug. 1
SNF nurse convicted of stealing drugs, forging documents to conceal crimes … GAO calls for tougher action on MA audits … OSHA to launch web-based workplace injury reporting form Aug. 1
Reimbursement cuts are less than three months away for nursing homes that fail to submit required quality data, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services emphasized to providers in a ...
Accountable care organizations could have garnered $886 million in additional payments in 2015 if they took on greater financial risk, according to a new report.
A budget plan released Tuesday by House Republicans would cut close to $2 trillion from federal healthcare programs — but it's unlikely to get very far in the legislative process, observers say.