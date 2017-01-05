Also in the News for Thursday, Jan. 5
Officials say backlog of nursing home complaints led to ‘mess' … New Parkinson's drug shows promise for improving movement … Nursing home volunteer faces up to 15-year sentence for fondling resident
Nursing home providers are unlikely to see any earth-shattering changes should the Affordable Care Act be repealed, as promised by President-elect Donald Trump. But some of the options being floated ...
Medicare's bundled payment program for hip and knee replacements succeeded in cutting costs, largely due to reduced spending on post-acute care, new research shows.
A Swedish nursing home has discontinued its highly-publicized six-hour workday experiment despite facility administration's belief that it made the environment more relaxed and reduced sick leave among employees.