Also in the News for Thursday, Feb. 9
Proposed policies could increase transparency for LTC pharmacies … Working night shifts, heavy lifting may decrease women's fertility … GAO calls for better oversight of managed LTSS payments
Proposed policies could increase transparency for LTC pharmacies … Working night shifts, heavy lifting may decrease women's fertility … GAO calls for better oversight of managed LTSS payments
President Donald Trump's executive order to slash two federal regulations for each new policy introduced may arbitrarily cut regulations focused on health and safety, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
House lawmakers on Tuesday gave the greenlight to two pieces of legislation that call for minor changes to the Medicaid program — but may signal the start of ramped up efforts to overhaul the program.
A law that would allow terminally ill patients access to medicines not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration has earned support from President Donald Trump's administration.