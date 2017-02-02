Also in the News for Thursday, Feb. 2
Senate committee OKs Price nomination in ‘unprecedented' move … Healthcare data breaches put nearly 16 million patient records at risk … Seniors taking more than five medications at higher risk of frailty
Senate committee OKs Price nomination in ‘unprecedented' move … Healthcare data breaches put nearly 16 million patient records at risk … Seniors taking more than five medications at higher risk of frailty
Two of the country's largest post-acute care providers are joining forces in a unique effort to improve quality and care transitions.
Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee for Supreme Court Justice, has a history of sparring with federal agencies over regulations, a tendency that could bring some relief to long-term care providers, observers say.
Two medical associations specializing in the care of older adults are raising red flags over how President Donald Trump's recent executive order halting or curtailing immigration could impact healthcare providers.