Also in the News for Thursday, Feb. 2

More in News

Post-acute giants Genesis and Kindred announce partnership to ... Two of the country's largest post-acute care providers are joining forces in a unique effort to improve quality and care transitions.

Trump's Supreme Court pick may mean trouble for CMS, healthcare regs Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee for Supreme Court Justice, has a history of sparring with federal agencies over regulations, a tendency that could bring some relief to long-term care providers, observers say.