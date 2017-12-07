Also in the News for Thursday, Dec. 7

More in News

Long-stay antipsychotic use reductions may require more scrutiny, ... Reductions in antipsychotic use in long-stay nursing home residents may reflect more residents being diagnosed with mental health conditions excluded from quality measurement audits, a new study suggests.

National long-term care spending hits all-time high at $163 billion Americans spent nearly $163 billion on nursing care facilities and continuing care retirement communities in 2016, according to a new federal report.