Also in the News for Thursday, Dec. 7
NAB launches new way for LTC admins to track CE credits … Final rule under review to give ACOs regulatory relief during disasters … Proposal calls for ‘smart cards' to fight fraud, waste in Medicare
Reductions in antipsychotic use in long-stay nursing home residents may reflect more residents being diagnosed with mental health conditions excluded from quality measurement audits, a new study suggests.
Americans spent nearly $163 billion on nursing care facilities and continuing care retirement communities in 2016, according to a new federal report.
Video games that use a 3D platform may help prevent mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease among older adults, according to research published Wednesday.