Ryan reverses course on targeting Medicare in 2018 House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Wednesday that Medicare reform won't be a focus for Republicans this spring despite a rash of Democratic warnings about major cuts to the program.

Minnesota health chief out after reports of abuse at state's nursing homes ... Minnesota Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger, M.D., M.S.P.H., resigned suddenly Tuesday, following several media reports that criticized his agency for failing to protect seniors from neglect and abuse.