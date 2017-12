More in News

Nursing homes inflating self-assessments to improve Five-Star ratings, study claims Investigators from the University of Connecticut report that at least 6% of nursing homes inflate their self-reported measures — "most often the larger and for-profit facilities that stand to gain most financially by improving their scores."

Tech execs guilty of conspiring to fill nursing home prescriptions with recycled ... A subsidiary of a pharmacy chain near Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Tuesday in a conspiracy scheme described by prosecutors as an attempt to recycle unused medications.