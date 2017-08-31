Also in the News for Thursday, Aug. 31
DOJ to fund law enforcement training on fighting elder financial exploitation … Seniors who watch more TV have higher risk of walking disabilities … FDA approves new antibacterial drug for UTI treatment
The Nursing Home Compare website is suffering from "considerable" knowledge gaps that may make it harder for consumers to make informed decisions about their post-acute care, according to some experts.
Perceptions of safety culture within nursing homes vary greatly among staff and provider types, with nonprofit providers linked to worse staff training, a new study shows.
Hurricane Harvey's impact on Texas may spur the state to pursue Medicaid expansion as a way to receive public funding in the storm's aftermath, some observers say.