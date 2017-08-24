Also in the News for Thursday, Aug. 24

More in News

Federal court upholds Immediate Jeopardy penalty for SNF ... An Illinois skilled nursing facility that was penalized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will have to pay more than $60,000 in Immediate Jeopardy fines despite its argument ...

Advanced practice nurses key to improving SNF care, researchers say Training an advanced practice nurse to lead a nursing home care team has shown promise for improving staff communication and the way facilities handle mobility, hydration and end-of-life care issues, a new study shows.