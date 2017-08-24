Also in the News for Thursday, Aug. 24
Court tells EEOC to reconsider wellness plan incentives … CMS launches new healthcare quality and certification data website … Irish nursing homes under fire for allegedly charging residents to attend Mass
An Illinois skilled nursing facility that was penalized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will have to pay more than $60,000 in Immediate Jeopardy fines despite its argument ...
Training an advanced practice nurse to lead a nursing home care team has shown promise for improving staff communication and the way facilities handle mobility, hydration and end-of-life care issues, a new study shows.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services is extending the deadline for skilled nursing facilities to submit assessment measure data due to coding issues discovered this week, the agency announced on Wednesday.